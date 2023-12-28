Advisory Alpha LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JEPI opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.