AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 696.6% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNCM traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,163. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.06.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.