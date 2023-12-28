AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Short Interest Up 260.6% in December

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCO traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. 8,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $19.89 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

