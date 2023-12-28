AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the November 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AGRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 117,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 64,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

