AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the November 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ AGRI traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 117,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $84.00.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.
