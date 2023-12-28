AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRIW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

