AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Short Interest Update

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRIW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,695. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
