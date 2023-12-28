Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Short Interest Update

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agrify Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AGFY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 1,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Agrify has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($4.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 564.58% and a negative net margin of 510.27%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGFY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agrify by 122.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agrify during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

