Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Update

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY remained flat at $16.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04.

Airports of Thailand Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0819 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Airports of Thailand Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

