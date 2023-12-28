Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Akanda Stock Performance

Shares of AKAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. 31,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. Akanda has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $6.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

