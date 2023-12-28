AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
AKITA Drilling Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of AKTAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
