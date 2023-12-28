AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Short Interest Update

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AKTAF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549. AKITA Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

