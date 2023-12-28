Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Down 75.1% in December

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 75.1% from the November 30th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akso Health Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 455,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Akso Health Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

AHG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. Akso Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11.

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

