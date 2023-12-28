Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 1,672.7% from the November 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLR traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 40,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,735. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $658.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -197.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

About Allarity Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.