Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 1,672.7% from the November 30th total of 139,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ALLR traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 40,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,735. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $658.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.
Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -197.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.
