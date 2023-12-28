AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile



AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

