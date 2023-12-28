AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (AFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFB opened at $10.90 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 766,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 1,123.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 355,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 326,145 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 51.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 327,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 111,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

