Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,525,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.42. 2,710,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,867,225. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

