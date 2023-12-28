Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.40. 1,654,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $351.72 and its 200-day moving average is $346.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $314.97 and a 52-week high of $377.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

