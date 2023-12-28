Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,433 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13,792.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.28. 80,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,550. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

