Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.7% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.75. 2,825,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

