Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,594 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,919 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FMB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 221,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $51.69.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.