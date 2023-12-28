Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,871 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $14,495,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 220,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.50. 51,084,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,560,594. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,244.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $150.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

