Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Altigen Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS ATGN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
