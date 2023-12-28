Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 875.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Altigen Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATGN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,725. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Altigen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

