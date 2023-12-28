Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.17. 3,337,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,147. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

