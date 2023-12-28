Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,932. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

