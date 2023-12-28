American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Up 850.0% in December

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

AMBZ stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417. The stock has a market cap of $320.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. American Business Bank has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.23 million for the quarter.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

