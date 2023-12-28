American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.46.

Shares of AEP opened at $80.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

