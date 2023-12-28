American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,413 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 3.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $187.06 on Thursday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.09.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

