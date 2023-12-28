American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 115.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

