American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in American Tower by 1.6% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock opened at $216.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.50 and its 200 day moving average is $186.21. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

