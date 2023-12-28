Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 47.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Amphenol by 30.2% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 3,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 134,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,338,000 after buying an additional 17,342 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE APH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

