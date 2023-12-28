Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Up to $4.79

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.79, but opened at $5.09. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1,508,928 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AMPX. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.94.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 560.89% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,785,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 255,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $907,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,785,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 925,883 shares of company stock worth $3,431,644. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.