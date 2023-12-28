Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $199.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

