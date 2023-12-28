Analyzing Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) and Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Safestore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agricultural Bank of China $178.94 billion 0.74 $38.51 billion $2.52 3.74 Safestore $267.86 million 8.84 $583.49 million N/A N/A

Agricultural Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Safestore.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Agricultural Bank of China has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safestore has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agricultural Bank of China and Safestore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agricultural Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A Safestore 0 1 1 0 2.50

Profitability

This table compares Agricultural Bank of China and Safestore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agricultural Bank of China 20.66% 9.70% 0.72% Safestore N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Agricultural Bank of China beats Safestore on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts. The company also provides credit card, debit card, payment and settlement, private banking, cash management, investment banking, custody, financial market, and financial institution services, as well as trading and wealth management services; and personal fund collection and automatic transfer services. In addition, it offers agro-related personal and corporate banking products and services; telephone, mobile, self-service, television, and SMS banking services; financial leasing services; fund management services; asset custodian services; and insurance and reinsurance related products and services. The company operates domestic branches, including specialized institutions, training institutes, tier-1 branches, tier-2 branches, tier-1 sub-branches, foundation-level branch outlets and other establishments; overseas branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, New York, Dubai International Financial Centre, Tokyo, Frankfurt, Sydney, Luxemburg, Dubai, London, Macao, and Hanoi; and overseas representative offices in Vancouver, Taipei, Sao Paulo, and Dushanbe. Agricultural Bank of China Limited was founded in 1951 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium. Safestore operates more self storage sites inside the M25 and in central Paris than any competitor providing more proximity to customers in the wealthiest and more densely populated UK and French markets. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business "Une Pièce en Plus" ("UPP") in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli. Safestore has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 2007. It entered the FTSE 250 index in October 2015. The Group provides storage to around 90,000 personal and business customers. As at 30 April 2023, Safestore had a maximum lettable area ("MLA") of 7.990 million sq ft (excluding the expansion pipeline stores) of which 6.124 million sq ft was occupied. Safestore employs around 750 people in the UK, Paris, Spain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

