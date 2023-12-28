Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Director Sells C$564,621.82 in Stock

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total value of C$564,621.82.

Ronald Martin Skelton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 5,300 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.90, for a total value of C$211,477.95.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 16,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.03, for a total value of C$640,465.60.

On Monday, December 4th, Ronald Martin Skelton sold 6,900 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.01, for a total value of C$276,042.78.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 2.7 %

AND opened at C$40.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.17. The firm has a market cap of C$804.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.76 and a twelve month high of C$53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

Andlauer Healthcare Group ( TSE:AND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.11). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of C$156.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7572944 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$49.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

