Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 1,533.3% in December

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Andritz Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF remained flat at $45.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.
Andritz Company Profile
