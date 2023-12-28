Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Up 1,533.3% in December

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,533.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZF remained flat at $45.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Andritz has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.49.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

