AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Lesa Sroufe & Co

Lesa Sroufe & Co reduced its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,546 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. AngloGold Ashanti comprises approximately 1.8% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lesa Sroufe & Co’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 65,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 697,908 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,412,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 432,001 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.4 %

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

