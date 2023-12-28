Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

