Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM) Short Interest Update

Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 457,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,474,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Apollomics in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollomics stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,177. Apollomics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apollomics in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Apollomics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to eradicate cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

