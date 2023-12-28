Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Short Interest Update

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the November 30th total of 558,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Applied UV Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of Applied UV stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 293,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied UV has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $242.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter. Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 67.11% and a negative net margin of 51.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 32,440 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied UV in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

