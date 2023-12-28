Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU) Short Interest Down 93.9% in December

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquaron Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Aquaron Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Aquaron Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQU remained flat at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Aquaron Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

About Aquaron Acquisition

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

