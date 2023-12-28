Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Argent Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.129 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.45%.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

