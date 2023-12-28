ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $760.64. The stock had a trading volume of 245,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,177. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $536.77 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $675.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.47. The firm has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

