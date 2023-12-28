Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,793 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $874.37 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $899.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $818.44 and a 200 day moving average of $798.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

