Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 804 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $46,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $157.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.43.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

