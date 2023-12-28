Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 8,339 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $44,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 57,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,721,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Eaton by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day moving average of $215.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.85.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

