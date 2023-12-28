Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,087 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $61,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 49.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 177,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 58,264 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $1,015,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 12.6% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

