Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $119.72 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,265,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,049 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 2.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $119,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.2% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $41.17 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

