Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $44.03 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $44,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.51.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

