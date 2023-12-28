Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $46.86 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $46,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

