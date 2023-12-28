Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $703.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $594.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $720.68.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

