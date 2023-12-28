Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $79,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $409.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.96. Linde plc has a one year low of $302.17 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

