Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $73,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $493.00 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.01 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.24. The company has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.79.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

