Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,710 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,824,952 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,710 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $80,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $44.08 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.